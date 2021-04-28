West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Baruipur Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Baruipur Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 140) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Biman Banerjee won Baruipur Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 20.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Safiuddin Khan by 36532 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Baruipur Paschim assembly constituency.