West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Basirhat Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Basirhat Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 124) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Basirhat Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dipendu Biswas (MITHU) won Basirhat Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 11.20% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Samik Bhattacharya by 24058 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Basirhat Dakshin assembly constituency.