West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Beldanga Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Beldanga Assembly Constituency (AC No 71) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Beldanga Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Seikh Safiujjaman won Beldanga constituency seat by a margin of 17.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Golam Kibria Mia by 30281 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Beldanga assembly constituency.