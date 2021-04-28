West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Beleghata Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Beleghata Assembly Constituency (AC No 164) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Beleghata Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Paresh Paul won Beleghata constituency seat by a margin of 16.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rajib Biswas by 26179 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Beleghata assembly constituency.