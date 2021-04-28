West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bhagabanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bhagabanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 214) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ardhendu Maity won Bhagabanpur constituency seat by a margin of 15.70% beating Indian National Congress candidate Hemangshu Shekhar Mahapatra by 31943 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhagabanpur assembly constituency.