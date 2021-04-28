West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bhagawangola Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bhagawangola Assembly Constituency (AC No 62) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bhagawangola Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Mahasin Ali won Bhagawangola constituency seat by a margin of 19.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abu Sufian Sarkar by 36305 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhagawangola assembly constituency.