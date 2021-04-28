West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bhangore Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bhangore Assembly Constituency (AC No 148) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bhangore Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla won Bhangore constituency seat by a margin of 8.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Abdur Rasid Gazi by 18124 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhangore assembly constituency.