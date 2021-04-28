West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bharatpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bharatpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 69) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bharatpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Kamalesh Chatterjee (GOPAL) won Bharatpur constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Khadem A Dastegir (KHADU) by 11017 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bharatpur assembly constituency.