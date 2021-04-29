West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bhatar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bhatar Assembly Constituency (AC No 267) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bhatar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Subhash Mondal won Bhatar constituency seat by a margin of 3.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Bamacharan Banerjee by 6280 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhatar assembly constituency.