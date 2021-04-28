West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bhatpara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bhatpara Assembly Constituency (AC No 105) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bhatpara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Arjun Singh won Bhatpara constituency seat by a margin of 27.20% beating Independent candidate Jitendra Shaw (JITU) by 28935 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bhatpara assembly constituency.