West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bidhannagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bidhannagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 116) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bidhannagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sujit Bose won Bidhannagar constituency seat by a margin of 4.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate Arunava Ghosh by 6988 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bidhannagar assembly constituency.