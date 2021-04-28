West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bijpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bijpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 103) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bijpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Subhranshu Roy won Bijpur constituency seat by a margin of 38.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dr. Rabindra Nath Mukherjee by 47954 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bijpur assembly constituency.