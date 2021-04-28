West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Binpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Binpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 237) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Binpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Khagendranath Hembram won Binpur constituency seat by a margin of 29.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dibakar Hansda by 49323 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Binpur assembly constituency.