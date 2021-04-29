West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bishnupur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bishnupur Assembly Constituency (AC No 255) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bishnupur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya won Bishnupur constituency seat by a margin of 0.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shyamaprasad Mukherjee by 891 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bishnupur assembly constituency.