Bolpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bolpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bolpur assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 15:45 ist

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bolpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 286) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bolpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chandranath Sinha won Bolpur constituency seat by a margin of 24.80% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Tapan Hore by 50027 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bolpur assembly constituency.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

 