West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bolpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bolpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 286) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bolpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chandranath Sinha won Bolpur constituency seat by a margin of 24.80% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Tapan Hore by 50027 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bolpur assembly constituency.