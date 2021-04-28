West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bongaon Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bongaon Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 96) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bongaon Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Surajit Kumar Biswas won Bongaon Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 14.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendranath Audhya by 26904 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bongaon Dakshin assembly constituency.