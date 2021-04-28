West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bongaon Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bongaon Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 95) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bongaon Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Biswajit Das won Bongaon Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 17.70% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Sushanta Bowali by 33192 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bongaon Uttar assembly constituency.