West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Burwan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Burwan Assembly Constituency (AC No 67) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Burwan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Protima Rajak won Burwan constituency seat by a margin of 10.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shasthi Charan Mal by 15002 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Burwan assembly constituency.