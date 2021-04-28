West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Canning Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Canning Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 138) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Canning Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shyamal Mondal won Canning Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 10.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate Arnab Roy by 18726 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Canning Paschim assembly constituency.