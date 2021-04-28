West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Canning Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Canning Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 139) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Canning Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Saokat Molla won Canning Purba constituency seat by a margin of 28.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ajijer Rahaman Molla by 55034 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Canning Purba assembly constituency.
