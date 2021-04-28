West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Champdani Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Champdani Assembly Constituency (AC No 187) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Champdani Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abdul Mannan won Champdani constituency seat by a margin of 4.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Muzaffar Khan by 7282 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Champdani assembly constituency.