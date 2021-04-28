West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chanchal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chanchal Assembly Constituency (AC No 45) in Maldah district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chanchal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Asif Mehbub won Chanchal constituency seat by a margin of 30.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Soumitra Ray by 52368 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chanchal assembly constituency.