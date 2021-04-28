West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chandannagore Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chandannagore Assembly Constituency (AC No 189) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chandannagore Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Indranil Sen won Chandannagore constituency seat by a margin of 1.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Goutam Sarkar by 2114 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chandannagore assembly constituency.