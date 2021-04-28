West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chandipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chandipur Assembly Constituency (AC No 211) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chandipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amiyakanti Bhattacharjee won Chandipur constituency seat by a margin of 4.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Mangal Chand Pradhan by 9654 votes.

