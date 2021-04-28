West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chanditala Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chanditala Assembly Constituency (AC No 194) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chanditala Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Swati Khandoker won Chanditala constituency seat by a margin of 7.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Azim Ali Md. Sk. by 14176 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chanditala assembly constituency.