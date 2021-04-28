West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chandrakona Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chandrakona Assembly Constituency (AC No 232) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chandrakona Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chhaya Dolai won Chandrakona constituency seat by a margin of 17.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Santinath Bodhuk by 38381 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chandrakona assembly constituency.