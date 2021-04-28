West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chapra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chapra Assembly Constituency (AC No 82) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chapra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rukbanur Rahman won Chapra constituency seat by a margin of 7.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Shamsul Islam Mollah by 13463 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chapra assembly constituency.