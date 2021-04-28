West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chhatna Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chhatna Assembly Constituency (AC No 248) in Bankura district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chhatna Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Dhirendra Nath Layek won Chhatna constituency seat by a margin of 1.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Subhasis Batabyal by 2417 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chhatna assembly constituency.