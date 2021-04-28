West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chopra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chopra Assembly Constituency (AC No 28) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chopra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Hamidul Rahaman won Chopra constituency seat by a margin of 9.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Akramul Hoque by 16860 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chopra assembly constituency.