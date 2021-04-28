West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chowrangee Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chowrangee Assembly Constituency (AC No 162) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chowrangee Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nayna Bandyopadhyay won Chowrangee constituency seat by a margin of 11.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate Somendranath Mitra by 13216 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chowrangee assembly constituency.