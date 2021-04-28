West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chunchura Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chunchura Assembly Constituency (AC No 190) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chunchura Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Asit Mazumder (TAPAN) won Chunchura constituency seat by a margin of 12.60% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Dr. Pranab Kumar Ghosh by 29684 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chunchura assembly constituency.