West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Cooch Behar Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Cooch Behar Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 3) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Cooch Behar Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Forward Bloc candidate Nagendra Nath Roy won Cooch Behar Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 5.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Parimal Barman by 12293 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Cooch Behar Uttar assembly constituency.