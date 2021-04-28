West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dabgram Fulbari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dabgram-Fulbari assembly constituency.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dabgram Fulbari Assembly Constituency (AC No 19) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dabgram Fulbari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Goutam Deb won Dabgram Fulbari constituency seat by a margin of 10.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dilip Singh by 23811 votes.

