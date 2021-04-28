West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dantan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dantan Assembly Constituency (AC No 219) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dantan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bikram Chandra Pradhan won Dantan constituency seat by a margin of 16.50% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Sisir Kumar Patra by 29260 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dantan assembly constituency.