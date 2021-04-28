West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Daspur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Daspur Assembly Constituency (AC No 230) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Daspur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Bhunia won Daspur constituency seat by a margin of 13.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Swapan Santra by 28739 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Daspur assembly constituency.