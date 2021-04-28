West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Debra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Debra Assembly Constituency (AC No 229) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Debra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Selima Khatun (BIBI) won Debra constituency seat by a margin of 6.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Jahangir Karim Sk by 11908 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Debra assembly constituency.