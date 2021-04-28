West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dhanekhali Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dhanekhali Assembly Constituency (AC No 197) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dhanekhali Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Asima Patra won Dhanekhali constituency seat by a margin of 27.40% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Pradip Majumdar by 58644 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhanekhali assembly constituency.