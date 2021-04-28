West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dhupguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dhupguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 15) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dhupguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Mitali Roy won Dhupguri constituency seat by a margin of 9.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Mamata Roy by 19264 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dhupguri assembly constituency.