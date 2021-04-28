West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency (AC No 143) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dipak Kumar Halder won Diamond Harbour constituency seat by a margin of 7.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dr. Abul Hasnat by 15037 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Diamond Harbour assembly constituency.