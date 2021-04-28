West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dinhata Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dinhata Assembly Constituency (AC No 7) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dinhata Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Udayan Guha won Dinhata constituency seat by a margin of 9.90% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Akshay Thakur by 21793 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dinhata assembly constituency.