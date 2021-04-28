West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Domjur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Domjur Assembly Constituency (AC No 184) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Domjur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rajib Banerjee won Domjur constituency seat by a margin of 49.70% beating Independent candidate Protima Dutta W/o - Late Tapan Kumar Dutta by 107701 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Domjur assembly constituency.