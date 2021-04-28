West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Domkal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Domkal Assembly Constituency (AC No 75) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Domkal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Anisur Rahaman Sarkar won Domkal constituency seat by a margin of 3.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Soumik Hossain by 6890 votes.

