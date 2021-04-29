West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dubrajpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dubrajpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 284) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dubrajpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chandra Naresh Bauri won Dubrajpur constituency seat by a margin of 22.30% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Bijoy Bagdi by 39894 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dubrajpur assembly constituency.