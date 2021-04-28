West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dum Dum Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dum Dum Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 110) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dum Dum Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Tanmoy Bhattacharya won Dum Dum Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 3.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya by 6549 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dum Dum Uttar assembly constituency.