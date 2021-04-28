West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Dum Dum Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Dum Dum Assembly Constituency (AC No 114) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Dum Dum Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bratya Basu won Dum Dum constituency seat by a margin of 5.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Palash Das by 9316 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dum Dum assembly constituency.