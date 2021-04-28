West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Egra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Egra Assembly Constituency (AC No 218) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Egra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Das Samares won Egra constituency seat by a margin of 11.90% beating Democratic Socialist Party (Prabodh Chandra) candidate Shaikh Mahmud Hossain by 25956 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Egra assembly constituency.