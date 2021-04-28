West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Englishbazar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Englishbazar Assembly Constituency (AC No 51) in Maldah district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Englishbazar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Independent candidate Nihar Ranjan Ghosh won Englishbazar constituency seat by a margin of 19.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury by 39727 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Englishbazar assembly constituency.