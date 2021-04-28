West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Entally Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Entally Assembly Constituency (AC No 163) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Entally Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Swarna Kamal Saha won Entally constituency seat by a margin of 19.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Debesh Das by 27988 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Entally assembly constituency.