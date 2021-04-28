West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Falakata Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Falakata Assembly Constituency (AC No 13) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Falakata Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Anil Adhikari won Falakata constituency seat by a margin of 8.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Kshitish Chandra Ray by 16839 votes. Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Falakata assembly constituency.