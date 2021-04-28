West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Falta Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Falta Assembly Constituency (AC No 144) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Falta Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tamonash Ghosh won Falta constituency seat by a margin of 12.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Bidhan Parui by 23580 votes.

